New Lynn floods: 'The footpath was in the building'

A building in the New Lynn shopping precinct is being treated as dangerous after severe flooding pushed the footpath into a commercial building housing about six businesses.

The Fire Service this afternoon evacuated the tenants from the building opposite Clark St which was severely flooded after a nearby stream overflowed and water gushed across the road. The flooding ran from Bike Barn to Harcourts on Great North Road and businesses in what appeared to be the most damaged building included Happy Japanese, Bula Barber and Le Fiafia Night Club.

Whau local board chairwoman and New Lynn Business Association contract manager Tracy Mulholland said it was a shocking sight and upsetting for the tenants. The property manager of the worst affected building had visited the property this afternoon.

She had spoken to one tenant who was visibly upset about leaving his possessions behind in the downstairs studio he was renting.

"I saw what looked to me to be a lake on the corner of Clark (St) and Great North (Rd) and I've been working in that area with shopping centres, local council and the transit project for 24 years nearly and I've never seen anything like it.

"It was literally flooded and I've never seen what looked like a footpath dropping into a building so what I saw was for me quite shocking in a metropolitan centre."

Mulholland had been in the town centre this afternoon and said everyone had been safely evacuated, but police, the fire service and council engineers were onsite.

She had been told the engineers were waiting for the water to recede further so they could enter the building and assess the damage.

However she said there were great concerns about its safety.

"What I do know is there is quite severe damage from what I have seen and heard because they are not always to tell you things straight away. It looked to me like the whole footpath and given way into the bottom of the building.

"That's the one building they are looking at because they fear there is risk though noone confirmed anything.... I would say there is absolute damage to that building."

A spokesperson for Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management was unable to provide details at specific properties at this stage and said a number of assessments were being undertaken in the west Auckland area.

Labour MP David Cunliffe tweeted that New Lynn businesses faced a massive clean up after the flooding.

He said the floods had caused massive damage to the area and left some people homeless.

