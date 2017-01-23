PM Bill English says some form of trade deal could still go ahead

Prime Minister Bill English says some form of free trade agreement could still go ahead, despite US President Donald Trump's effective scuttling of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) that would have formed a 12-nation trading bloc.

The Trump administration confirmed over the weekend that its "America First" protectionist trade strategy would mean it could not ratify TPP.

New Zealand passed legislation late last year allowing the government to ratify the agreement, which was negotiated by 12 countries.

English told RNZ's Morning Report that the US decision to withdraw from the agreement was not in New Zealand's interests and was probably not in America's either.

However, English said some form of the agreement could still go ahead.

"We're working on Plan B. It was promising that last week the Prime Minister of Japan, when he was in Australia, made quite a positive statement about trying to proceed with a version of TPP without the US in it, if it comes to that," English told RNZ.

The agreement was "probably" still a good deal for New Zealand, even without US involvement, he said.

English said it was possible the TPP could be scrapped and replaced with something else.

"But the TPP's a fairly original, fairly unique kind of trade agreement and there are real benefits in it for New Zealand if we can just get everybody organised. But look, that's a big if - there's a lot of work to do," English said.

Australia may still push forward with the trade TPP agreement.

After recent talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he would push for a vote in Parliament, with the aim of putting pressure on the US to implement the agreement despite Trump's opposition.

- NZ Herald