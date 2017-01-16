People are loving this guy's 'honest' sick note

They say that honesty is the best policy and that is certainly the adage that the owner of Gaslight pizza in Eagle Heights, Queensland went with on Saturday evening.

Blake Pendlebury, who owns the eatery on Tamborine Mountain headed to the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast on Saturday because he was part-owner in a horse running in the Cup.

That horse, Irish Constabulary, went on to take out the $250,000 prize.

Shortly after the big win at the track, Pendlebury took to Facebook to announce to his loyal clientele that Gaslight Pizza would not be opening that evening.

"It is with bittersweet emotions that I must inform you all that Gaslight is closed tonight," he wrote.

"I am at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast and a horse that I have a share in has just won a big race and I have had a few drinks and cannot make it back into work.

"I realise this is highly unprofessional and I have not taken the decision lightly. Rest assured that Gaslight will be open tomorrow for business ..."

Customers appreciated Blake's honesty.

Continued below.

Related Content Summer Job: Spark chief executive Simon Moutter Your views: Readers' letters National election promise to create recreational fishing-only zones running behind schedule

"That's possibly the very best 'sick note' I've ever seen! Congratulations on both fronts," said one Facebook friend.

"Like and appreciate your honest," said another.

On Sunday Pendlebury told the Gold Coast Bulletin he thought he probably would have been sober enough to open the shop by about 3pm, but was glad to have a night off.

"I could have probably made it back up but a few people posted saying it was one of the best sick notes they've ever seen," he said.

The Gaslight Pizza Facebook page is littered with wonderfully to-the-point updates.

Pendlebury's share in Irish Constabulary cost him around $2000 during the course of a year-and-a-half lease.

He made that back at the weekend picking up around $10,000 in prizemoney and bets on the eight-year-old.

"The win sadly was not enough to retire on but I've only had the place open for three months and now I've really got to put my head down and get back to it for the next year," he said.

- news.com.au