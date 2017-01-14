1:44pm Sat 14 January
Nosh store buyer drops the name but continues to trade

A North Shore Nosh store has seemingly split from the gourmet supermarket chain. Photo / File
A franchised Nosh store located on Auckland's North Shore has seemingly split from the gourmet supermarket chain.

Signage has been removed from the Constellation Drive store, but appears to trading as normal.

Store owner Phillip Mead would not comment on why signage had been removed or future plans for the store, Fairfax Media reported.

Nosh, owned by Auckland-based Veritas Investments, is currently working to deadline to present a plan for its unprofitable business to ANZ Bank.

On Friday, Veritas chairman Tim Cook said he had no comment other than "we are working through the process."

ANZ was not immediately available for comment.

Veritas took on a $5 million funding line with ANZ to buy the Nosh stores in 2014, but has struggled to turn the gourmet supermarkets into a profitable business.

In November six Nosh stores were put up for sale.

Mead reportedly purchased the Constellation Drive Nosh store late last year.

- additional reporting BusinessDesk.

- NZ Herald

