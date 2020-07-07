Two central city riverside buildings will either be demolished or removed.

The two fringe Taupō Quay buildings are between the Whanganui Produce Centre and Market Pl.

They are on harbour endowment land, Whanganui District Council property manager Leighton Toy said, and the buildings were leased by UCOL.

The polytechnic surrendered its lease and the buildings have reverted to the council, at no cost.

They are for demolition and removal, with the council asking for funding for the demolition - perhaps from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Councillor Rob Vinsen told the council's property and community services committee the buildings were an eyesore.

"The sooner they are pulled down the better," he said.

They are near the intensively used PS Waimarie wharf and Whanganui River Markets.