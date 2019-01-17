The swing at Whanganui's Mosquito Point has been "temporarily decommissioned" while Whanganui District Council reviews a December 18 incident where a child was injured.

The review follows a report to the council of another injury on January 10.

Council chief operating officer Bryan Nicholson said the two incidents were "reasonably serious".

The review will determine whether risk from the swing can be minimised. When it's finished, recommendations will be made to Whanganui's mayor and council.

The swing has been removed in the interim, but its pole and safety message are still up at the Whanganui River swim spot.

Two people there yesterday hope the swing will stay. Jonathan Seager had cycled up to see it and said children have to test themselves.

"Don't be stupid about it. But if you think you are capable of going, go for it."

Another visitor, from Porirua, said the swing was dangerous the way it is. It looked different from the way he remembered it as a child.

"It was a lot lower, if I remember rightly, and the bank has changed."