Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Young Whanganui sporting talent given funding boost by Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust

Whanganui Midweek
4 mins to read
Latest Future Champions Trust recipients at a presentation with trustees and sponsors at Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui. Back row: FCT trustees Stuart Kelly, Ron Cheatley, Tania King; recipient Lucas Munn; Hayden Gibson; recipients Jake Newton and William Herd. Front row: Trustee Philippa Baker-Hogan; recipients Jayde Bell, Symone Belton, Michaela Ross; Sarah Gibson; Merekanara Ponga (representing recipient Ngarongokaumoana Ponga who is currently overseas).

Latest Future Champions Trust recipients at a presentation with trustees and sponsors at Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui. Back row: FCT trustees Stuart Kelly, Ron Cheatley, Tania King; recipient Lucas Munn; Hayden Gibson; recipients Jake Newton and William Herd. Front row: Trustee Philippa Baker-Hogan; recipients Jayde Bell, Symone Belton, Michaela Ross; Sarah Gibson; Merekanara Ponga (representing recipient Ngarongokaumoana Ponga who is currently overseas).

Seven young athletes from six sporting codes have been awarded funding grants to assist with their upcoming international competitions.

Coastal rowing, darts, highland dancing, judo, roller hockey, and softball were represented in the second round of applications to the Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust for 2024.

The aim of the trust is to give Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to support our talented sporting youth with a hand up to reach their full potential at the international level.

For many young athletes, participation at the age-group level is self-funded and often involves significant expenses which typically fall on the athletes and their parents to cover.

“It is an incredibly rewarding experience to be able to give funding to help these hard-working young people to achieve their sporting goals. It is especially poignant as we are about to cheer on our New Zealand team at the 2024 Paris Olympics which includes previous FCT recipients such as kayaker Max Brown, and rower Jackie Gowler,” said trust representative, Philippa Baker-Hogan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Recipients announced for this funding round were:

  • Jake Newton - selected for the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships and 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint finals in Genoa, Italy in September.
  • William Herd - also selected for the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships and 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint teams. William was initially selected as a non-travelling reserve but after impressing in training, was offered a seat to row in the endurance race and as a reserve for the sprints event.
  • Jayde Bell - qualified to represent NZ at the World Youth Darts Championship held in Budapest in October. Jayde started playing darts as an 8-year-old joining the Whanganui Dart League and last year received a New Zealand ranking after placing ninth-equal in an open tournament against national youth and junior players.
  • Lucas Munn - representing NZ at the Australian Schools Judo Championships, Lucas is also attending the Brisbane International Open where he will defend his 2023 title.
  • Michaela Ross - selected to represent NZ in the women’s roller hockey team at the World Skate Games Italia 2024. This is the first time in 34 years that NZ has been able to compete at the World Skate Games.
  • Ngarongokaumoana Ponga - selected as part of the Aussie Drop Bears softball team in the Babe Ruth World Series in Florence, Alabama, US in July-August 2024.
  • Symone Belton – selected to attend the 21st North American Sadie Simpson Scholarship and Highland Dance Weekend in Hawaii in September 2024.

To date, almost $100,000 has been granted to 73 talented young sportspeople since the Future Champions Trust was formed more than a decade ago. The funding comes from local businesses and individuals and aims to assist talented up and coming athletes to compete internationally and progress in their chosen sports.

Funding can cover costs to travel to international events, flights and team accommodation, coaching, competition entry fees, uniforms, insurance, and daily expenses while overseas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Naming sponsor Hayden Gibson of Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui said “We are proud to be part of our community and supporting young people who are representing us with pride. Seeing several past recipients representing NZ at the Olympics truly shows we are successful at assisting our young people to achieve greatness on the world stage.”

“We look forward to watching these young athletes as they represent in their respective sports,” Gibson said.

Athletes interested in applying for funding support are encouraged to visit the trust’s website to assess the criteria for the fund and to download an application form. Funding rounds are held three times a year in February, June, and October. The next funding round closes on October 31.

The trust is thankful for the generous support from Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, Shane Stone Builders, Sport Whanganui, Wanganui Lions Club, Inferno Design & Digital and the many local businesses and individual donors who have provided support over the years.

Support from the community is always welcome, with businesses and individuals particularly invited to join “the $250 club”. Interested people can get in touch via the Trust’s website www.futurechampionstrust.org.

■ The trust will host a fundraising lawn bowls tournament on Friday, October 18 at Aramoho Bowling Club, to increase the funds available for young athletes. The afternoon will feature raffles, a sausage sizzle, and an auction of sporting memorabilia. Teams of three can register at bit.ly/fctbowlsfundraiser24 or contact Sport Whanganui on 06 349 2300 for more information.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek