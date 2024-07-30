Young Whanganui sporting talent given funding boost by Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust

Recipients announced for this funding round were:
- Jake Newton - selected for the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships and 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint finals in Genoa, Italy in September.
- William Herd - also selected for the 2024 World Rowing Coastal Championships and 2024 World Rowing Beach Sprint teams. William was initially selected as a non-travelling reserve but after impressing in training, was offered a seat to row in the endurance race and as a reserve for the sprints event.
- Jayde Bell - qualified to represent NZ at the World Youth Darts Championship held in Budapest in October. Jayde started playing darts as an 8-year-old joining the Whanganui Dart League and last year received a New Zealand ranking after placing ninth-equal in an open tournament against national youth and junior players.
- Lucas Munn - representing NZ at the Australian Schools Judo Championships, Lucas is also attending the Brisbane International Open where he will defend his 2023 title.
- Michaela Ross - selected to represent NZ in the women’s roller hockey team at the World Skate Games Italia 2024. This is the first time in 34 years that NZ has been able to compete at the World Skate Games.
- Ngarongokaumoana Ponga - selected as part of the Aussie Drop Bears softball team in the Babe Ruth World Series in Florence, Alabama, US in July-August 2024.
- Symone Belton – selected to attend the 21st North American Sadie Simpson Scholarship and Highland Dance Weekend in Hawaii in September 2024.
To date, almost $100,000 has been granted to 73 talented young sportspeople since the Future Champions Trust was formed more than a decade ago. The funding comes from local businesses and individuals and aims to assist talented up and coming athletes to compete internationally and progress in their chosen sports.
Funding can cover costs to travel to international events, flights and team accommodation, coaching, competition entry fees, uniforms, insurance, and daily expenses while overseas.
Naming sponsor Hayden Gibson of Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui said “We are proud to be part of our community and supporting young people who are representing us with pride. Seeing several past recipients representing NZ at the Olympics truly shows we are successful at assisting our young people to achieve greatness on the world stage.”
“We look forward to watching these young athletes as they represent in their respective sports,” Gibson said.
Athletes interested in applying for funding support are encouraged to visit the trust’s website to assess the criteria for the fund and to download an application form. Funding rounds are held three times a year in February, June, and October. The next funding round closes on October 31.
The trust is thankful for the generous support from Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, Shane Stone Builders, Sport Whanganui, Wanganui Lions Club, Inferno Design & Digital and the many local businesses and individual donors who have provided support over the years.
Support from the community is always welcome, with businesses and individuals particularly invited to join “the $250 club”. Interested people can get in touch via the Trust’s website www.futurechampionstrust.org.
■ The trust will host a fundraising lawn bowls tournament on Friday, October 18 at Aramoho Bowling Club, to increase the funds available for young athletes. The afternoon will feature raffles, a sausage sizzle, and an auction of sporting memorabilia. Teams of three can register at bit.ly/fctbowlsfundraiser24 or contact Sport Whanganui on 06 349 2300 for more information.