Young Whanganui sporting talent given funding boost by Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust

Latest Future Champions Trust recipients at a presentation with trustees and sponsors at Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui. Back row: FCT trustees Stuart Kelly, Ron Cheatley, Tania King; recipient Lucas Munn; Hayden Gibson; recipients Jake Newton and William Herd. Front row: Trustee Philippa Baker-Hogan; recipients Jayde Bell, Symone Belton, Michaela Ross; Sarah Gibson; Merekanara Ponga (representing recipient Ngarongokaumoana Ponga who is currently overseas).

Seven young athletes from six sporting codes have been awarded funding grants to assist with their upcoming international competitions.

Coastal rowing, darts, highland dancing, judo, roller hockey, and softball were represented in the second round of applications to the Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust for 2024.

The aim of the trust is to give Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to support our talented sporting youth with a hand up to reach their full potential at the international level.

For many young athletes, participation at the age-group level is self-funded and often involves significant expenses which typically fall on the athletes and their parents to cover.

“It is an incredibly rewarding experience to be able to give funding to help these hard-working young people to achieve their sporting goals. It is especially poignant as we are about to cheer on our New Zealand team at the 2024 Paris Olympics which includes previous FCT recipients such as kayaker Max Brown, and rower Jackie Gowler,” said trust representative, Philippa Baker-Hogan.