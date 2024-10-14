Tonks Trophy Champions 2024 – Bryn Morgan; Nicky Maxim (both AWRC); Xavier Warren (Glendowie College); Hunter Rowland (WCS); Joshua Cordini (AWRC); with Gus Scott (race organiser).

A total of 24 crews competed for the prestigious Richard Tonks Trophy on Sunday, October 13, in near-perfect water conditions and on an outgoing tide.

The course started at the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club pontoon with contestants racing downstream and turning at the Settlers Wharf before progressing back upstream to finish at the Whanganui Association Finish Box, on the upriver side of the Aramoho Railway Bridge.

Based upon prognostics, and in fact the fastest crew, was an under 17 boys crew comprising Nicky Maxim; Bryn Morgan, Joshua Cordini (all from AWRC), with guest rower Xavier Warren (from Glendowie College, Auckland) and Hunter Rowland (ex Whanganui Collegiate School) as coxswain, who took out the event in an overall time of 20:45:27 and a prognostic score of 93.96%.

Second placing place went to Bruce Tate (Union Boat Club) and Kevin Horan (Horowhenua) who competed in the Masters Men 60-64 age group as a composite double scull (prognostic 92.17%).

Aramoho Whanganui’s young sculling combination of Charlie Brougham and Achilles Paikea took out third place (prognostic 90.74%).