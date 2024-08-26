Advertisement
Young Plumber of the Year: Whanganui’s Louis Devine takes out the top spot in regional final

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
3 mins to read
Thompson Plumbing & Gas Ltd owner-director Jed Thompson with Louis Devine, the lower North Island regional winner of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year competition.

Louis Devine, of Thompson Plumbing & Gas Limited, Whanganui, is excited to have finished in first place at the lower North Island final of the Young Plumber of the Year 2024 competition and will now be proceeding to the national final, which will take place on Wednesday, October 23, in Hamilton.

The regional final was held at Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North. Devine competed against eight other plumbers from Masterton, Hawke’s Bay, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Levin and Kāpiti Coast, with Wellington being excluded.

“It was quite exciting, being my third time entering,” said Devine. “I had an advantage because I had done it before. When they told me I had won, I was pretty happy — there was a close score between first and second.

“My wife and employer Jed Thompson were both there cheering me on, it was quite fun,” he said. He walked away with a drill set and tools as his prize.

Thompson is the owner-director of Thompson Plumbing, a plumbing, drainage and gas fitting business working for builders, homeowners and on large-scale jobs. It started in April 2019 and now has 13 plumbers and two office staff.

“We have a good team culture,” said Thompson. “We have some apprentices completing five-year apprenticeships. Devine is one of those doing drainage and gas fitting and is at the very end of his apprenticeship.

“He’s a good guy, we’re proud of him, I was very pleased that he won the regional final, I’m really stoked for him. I’ll go up to Hamilton when he competes for the national final to support him.

“I competed against Devine back in 2020 in the regional final where I was second and he was placed third,” he said.

Devine will go up against the other regional winners to compete for the national title. He and his wife are expecting their first child the week of the national final.

The prize pool for this year’s Young Plumber of the Year competition promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the winner. With over $70,000 in prizes up for grabs, including a trip for two to the 2025 NZ Plumbing Conference in Brisbane, subscriptions to industry magazines, and premium equipment, those who make it through to the national final will have everything they need to elevate their plumbing career.

Also, the winners will receive a medal, certificate and NZPM RPS Shares to commemorate their achievement and inspire them to continue their growth in the plumbing industry.


