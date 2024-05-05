Aranga Molijn, one of the winners of the Wynne Costley Study Award.

Katrina Anderson and Aranga Molijn were the latest recipients of the Wynne Costley Study Award.

In 2023 Katrina Anderson was in her second year at Massey University studying towards a BA in social policy (major) and politics and international relations (minor).

“It is an honour to be selected to receive this scholarship, I am highly grateful and know this will be incredibly beneficial in my studies,” she said. “Thank you so much for your generosity.

Aranga Molijn was in her third year at Victoria University studying for a conjoint BA/LLB majoring in political science and international relations while also beginning a minor in Māori studies.

“I extend my thanks to the trust and express my gratitude for being selected as the recipient of the Wynne Costley Study Award for 2022,” she said. “This scholarship will go a long way to easing the financial pressure as I finish the second year of my degree.

“Winning the Wynne Costley Research Scholarship in 2020 gave me a head start in paying off my accommodation fees, and I intend to do the same and put this very generous sum toward living costs for next year.

“This is also a welcome piece of encouragement which will support and motivate me to continue studying hard as I move forward in my academic journey.”

Both young women are past pupils of Whanganui High School. The award, which commenced 21 years ago, honours the memory of Wynne Costley, born Wynne Dunkley, who taught at Wanganui Technical College and Wanganui Girls’ College in the 1950s and 1960s.

Wynne will also be remembered locally for her participation in drama. Since the inception of the award, 62 young women have received either an award or a grant to assist with the cost of their study.

The classified advertisements section of the 24 April edition of Whanganui Midweek has more detailed information about the award. Prospective applicants are welcome to contact the secretary, Wanganui Federation of University Women Trust, by telephone at 345 4292.