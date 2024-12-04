‘What if I lived loud? What if I took up space?’

Zanskar Ianusi with her song “More”. Photo/Rochelle Te Kaho

Nixon Street Recordings will release the Whanganui Songwriters 2024 Album on Friday, December 6

On the evening of May 31, 11 songwriters gathered at the Whanganui Musicians Club, along with a cracking live band and a very supportive audience.

The night was a huge success, thanks to the hard work of the volunteers at the club and in particular the show’s producer, Anne Keating.

The band consisted of Brad MacMillan on drums, Stu Duncan on bass, Johnny Keating on guitar, Denis Troufleau on keyboards and Brian Baker on guitar.

Musical director Brian Baker also recorded the event, with help from sound technician Jessica Steele-Johnston.