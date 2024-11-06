Advertisement
Whanganui’s most successful Food Bank Drive ever

Whanganui Midweek
3 mins to read
Volunteers sorting items.

Volunteers sorting items.

Food Bank Drive for Whanganui City Mission 2024

Whanganui people’s unbelievable generosity showed the best result ever for the 2024 Food Bank Drive. The Rotary Club of Whanganui North Food Bank Drive took place on Thursday evening, October 17.

This resulted in collecting a food volume a staggering 33% better than the previous best collection night. The response of our Whanganui community can only be described as amazing.

City Mission has experienced a 25% increase in food requests compared with last year and it is heartening to be part of a community that cares about and is willing to take action in supporting its citizens who are struggling.

Thanks was in no small way down to the efforts of the 39 vehicle drivers both Rotarians and many corporate volunteers, including Sport Whanganui, Tait Pearce Chartered Accountants, Loaders, Edmonds Painting, Wanganui Towing and several others plus of course the senior students of Whanganui Collegiate School who helped with the collection on the night.

Farm Supplies corridor of vehicles.
Farm Supplies corridor of vehicles.

If you were missed, or still wish to give to the Foodbank, please phone 06 345 2139 to arrange collection or drop-off.

Cash donations were also gratefully received by the Whanganui City Mission Food Bank, which continues to purchase supplementary everyday items.

This year Westmere Primary School and Cullinane College families generously donated goods, which were added to the number of boxes collected. A corporate trial was also held with Alarm Watch staff donating more than 10 boxes of household groceries.

The Rotary Club of Whanganui North wants to say a massive thank you to the Collegiate staff and students involved on the night, and the drivers without whom they could not run this event.

Drivers ready to collect the food parcels.
Drivers ready to collect the food parcels.

“It was heart-warming to see members of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the Police, and the dedicated volunteers of City Mission Whanganui sorting and distributing the groceries as they arrived,” said Craig Cleveland, president of Rotary Club of Whanganui North.

“Special thanks go to Wanganui Farm Supplies and NZ Post Collectables, and companies involved who also assisted in emptying the vehicles for sorting into boxes of similar food for the food bank shelves, and Pak ‘n Save who provided food for the volunteer community.

“Most importantly though, The Rotary Club of Whanganui North and City Mission are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Whanganui community, in making the 2024 Food Bank Drive the success it was. Words cannot express our gratitude to everyone who donated,” said Cleveland.

