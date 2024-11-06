Volunteers sorting items.

Food Bank Drive for Whanganui City Mission 2024

Whanganui people’s unbelievable generosity showed the best result ever for the 2024 Food Bank Drive. The Rotary Club of Whanganui North Food Bank Drive took place on Thursday evening, October 17.

This resulted in collecting a food volume a staggering 33% better than the previous best collection night. The response of our Whanganui community can only be described as amazing.

City Mission has experienced a 25% increase in food requests compared with last year and it is heartening to be part of a community that cares about and is willing to take action in supporting its citizens who are struggling.

Thanks was in no small way down to the efforts of the 39 vehicle drivers both Rotarians and many corporate volunteers, including Sport Whanganui, Tait Pearce Chartered Accountants, Loaders, Edmonds Painting, Wanganui Towing and several others plus of course the senior students of Whanganui Collegiate School who helped with the collection on the night.