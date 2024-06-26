Advertisement
Whanganui Ucol student scholarships supported

Akoranga Education Trust: Charlene McGechan, Sharon Duff, Des Warahi (incoming Chairperson), Graham Adams (outgoing Chairperson while remaining as a trustee), Lei Graham and Bronwyn Paul.

The Akoranga Education Trust trustees recommitted to providing Whanganui Ucol student scholarships at the annual general meeting held on Friday.

This includes the Sandy Dobbin scholarship for a student studying accounting, the Valedictorian Award recognising student excellence, and student placement assistance.

The trust is proud to have supported Whanganui tertiary students and tutors since it was established in 1995.

“We would like to thank past trustees whose vision and commitment developed the trust into what it is today and acknowledge the wonderful scholarship recipients we have supported over the years,” incoming chairman , Des Warahi said.

“The trustees have also increased funding towards student placement assistance for nursing students. This increased commitment by the trust recognises the additional challenges facing student nurses, especially with increased costs of living. With nurses being among those professionals that require students to complete unpaid work placements, we are aware of the increased pressure on nursing students and recognise the importance of our nursing students to the future of our community.” he said.

At the AGM Mr Adams stepped down as the trust’s Chairperson but will remain on the trust and will continue to provide institutional and financial knowledge to the trust, Mr. Adams has been a founding member of the trust since it was formed in 1985 and the trustees thanked and acknowledged Mr Adams commitment and professionalism. The board received Trustee Annette Main’s resignation and thanked Annette for her contribution as a trustee.

The board welcomed Charlene McGechan, the Whanganui Ucol Valedictorian for 2024 and who recently graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing.

Throughout her time at Whanganui Ucol McGechan and another Pasifika student have provided an annual scholarship to a Pasifika Nursing student. She has continued to contribute to student life on campus even though she has now completed her degree.

In 2022, McGechan was invited to become Te Pūkenga’s first New Zealand peer mentor for Pasifika students in a pilot program. Last year, in her final year she continued this successful role and was a peer tutor for Year 1 nursing students who needed extra support and study sessions.

The current trustees are Des Warahi ( Chairman), Sharon Duff ( Deputy chairwoman) Trustees Lei Graham, Graham Adams, Bronwyn Paul ( Whanganui Ucol campus manager), and Charlene McGechan.

