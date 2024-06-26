Whanganui Ucol student scholarships supported

Akoranga Education Trust: Charlene McGechan, Sharon Duff, Des Warahi (incoming Chairperson), Graham Adams (outgoing Chairperson while remaining as a trustee), Lei Graham and Bronwyn Paul.

The Akoranga Education Trust trustees recommitted to providing Whanganui Ucol student scholarships at the annual general meeting held on Friday.

This includes the Sandy Dobbin scholarship for a student studying accounting, the Valedictorian Award recognising student excellence, and student placement assistance.

The trust is proud to have supported Whanganui tertiary students and tutors since it was established in 1995.

“We would like to thank past trustees whose vision and commitment developed the trust into what it is today and acknowledge the wonderful scholarship recipients we have supported over the years,” incoming chairman , Des Warahi said.

“The trustees have also increased funding towards student placement assistance for nursing students. This increased commitment by the trust recognises the additional challenges facing student nurses, especially with increased costs of living. With nurses being among those professionals that require students to complete unpaid work placements, we are aware of the increased pressure on nursing students and recognise the importance of our nursing students to the future of our community.” he said.