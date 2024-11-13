Primal HQ teams in the Nationals at Mystery Creek.

The 2024 Team Nationals competition for “Finding The Fittest” took place at Mystery Creek Events Centre over Labour Weekend.

Two hundred and thirty teams competed in a functional fitness competition. Teams consist of six members —three male and three female — placed into three divisions Elite, Rx and Scaled.

Primal HQ team Primal Pink.

Whanganui gym “Primal HQ” had four teams entered — one Rx and three Scaled. “To have four teams enter from our gym, which was only established 12 months ago, to say we are proud is an understatement,” said Alana Oxtoby of Primal HQ.

“An idea of opening our own gym and building an awesome community of like-minded people to train with was a small dream of ours. Never did we think that we would be taking four teams away to the biggest functional fitness event in New Zealand one year into business,” she said.