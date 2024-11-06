Ziva Bunker, who is currently gearing up to compete in the NSW Senior Age Group Champs in Olympic Park, Sydney, in December.

Whanganui 12-year-old swimmer Ziva Bunker continued her record-breaking form recently, shooting to Rotorua to compete on one day of the three-day Central North Island Show Down Swim Meet held in Rotorua.

Bunker is currently gearing up to compete in the NSW Senior Age Group Champs in Olympic Park Sydney in December. She competed in the 100 freestyle clocking an impressive 1:04.53, and in the 200 backstroke lowering her own Whanganui 12 year girls short course record by 5.93 seconds, coming in at 2:25.50 to top the meet off with a new 800 freestyle Whanganui 12 yr girls record with a time of 10:06.88, taking 2.68 seconds of Laura O’Keeffe’s time set in 2011.

Bunker will be heading to Sydney in early December.

“I’d like to thank Shaun Hogan OsteoPlus for working with me in the build-up to NSW. Between Shaun and coach Richard Gheel my prep is going well,” she said.