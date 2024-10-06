Union Boat Club and Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club members at the NZ Masters Rowing Championship Regatta at Lake Karāpiro.

The New Zealand Masters Rowing Championship Regatta was raced over the weekend of September 21-22 on the premier 1000m course at Lake Karāpiro, Cambridge, with 400 competitors from 33 clubs, including four visiting Australian clubs.

Whanganui had strong representation from our two local clubs, Union Boat Club and Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club with our association friends, Clifton Rowing Club based in Waitara, Taranaki, having a particularly strong regatta.

Masters regattas allow for composite crews, which are combinations of rowers from any club. While our region’s clubs did race some composites, they endeavoured to field crews from mainly their own club first, which is great because composite crews are often referred to as “supercrews”, sometimes formed to ensure success rather than build club spirit.

Union Boat Club had the biggest number of competitors, with 21 rowers taking part. They won 11 gold, seven silver and six bronze medals. Standout rowers for the club were Rebecca Wilson, Nicola Goss, Bruce Tate and newly returned rower and coach, Chris Thorsen.

Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club had 10 rowers racing. They won two gold, two silver and a bronze medal, with standout competitors being our 2023-24 Whanganui masters rowers of the year Trevor Rush and Richard Brock, with Murray Stewart grabbing a full set of medals.