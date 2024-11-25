Advertisement
Whanganui sports quiz

Who started what is now the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club?

1. What is the link between the NZ Heartland rugby team and the Wanganui East Bowling Club?

2. Name the Whanganui woman selected to represent NZ in the World Cup for the NZ Masters 55 Hockey Team.

3. What is the family connection between Paris Olympic medallist rowers Kerri Williams and Jackie Gowler?

4. Who scored a century for Whanganui in each innings in the Furlong Cup cricket win over Taranaki this month?

5. Name the 75-year-old rower who repped for NZ, including the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and now lives in Whanganui and continues to contribute to the sport.

6. If Whanganui speed skater Chase Morpeth can qualify to represent NZ at the World Games next year where will he compete?

7. Who said after losing a vital rugby game this season, “We weren’t good enough on the day and we should own that”?

8. He first played for the Whanganui cricket team in 2016 and this month reached what landmark?

9. Whanganui man Bud Bloor won a national title in what sport?

10. Along with top wrestler Ken Ruby, who started what is now the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club?

Quiz Answers

1. While they were in Whanganui to play the NZ Barbarians, the rugby team were hosted by the bowling club and introduced to lawn bowling.

2. Michelle Low.

3. They are sisters.

4. Tom Dempster.

5. Des Lock.

6. Chengdu, China.

7. Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin after the Butcher Boys lost their 2024 Heartland semifinal game to Thames Valley.

8. Connor O’Leary played his 50th game.

9. Boxing. He won the NZ light heavyweight title in 1953.

10. Police Constable Jim Bowley.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

