Whanganui sports quiz

Who started what is now the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club?

1. What is the link between the NZ Heartland rugby team and the Wanganui East Bowling Club?

2. Name the Whanganui woman selected to represent NZ in the World Cup for the NZ Masters 55 Hockey Team.

3. What is the family connection between Paris Olympic medallist rowers Kerri Williams and Jackie Gowler?

4. Who scored a century for Whanganui in each innings in the Furlong Cup cricket win over Taranaki this month?

5. Name the 75-year-old rower who repped for NZ, including the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and now lives in Whanganui and continues to contribute to the sport.