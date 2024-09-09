Advertisement
Whanganui singer-songwriter Charlotte Melser’s ‘sold out’ show

Carla Donson, manager of the Women’s Network Whanganui, with Charlotte Melser.

Charlotte Melser took to Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre stage in front of a full house on Saturday, August 10 to perform her solo show.

The audience was captivated by Charlotte, who played her original songs as a part of the Winter Wonderfest programme (a yearly event organised by The Women’s Network Whanganui), and Melser said the feeling was mutual.

“It was a real honour to perform in such a wonderful theatre and I could feel the aroha coming from the audience. They were such a supportive crowd!”

Also taking the stage that evening was Wellington comedian Ebby, who delighted the crowd with her hilarious Fringe Festival show Rat Tales.

“Ebby and I shared the costs with the intention that any profit would go to The Women’s Network, but it was such a successful event that we ended up splitting the funds which exceeded $1000 to give a donation to the Repertory Theatre as well,” said Melser. “They were so accommodating and helpful, it truly was an amazing experience.”

Audience members described Melser’s performance as “incredibly moving” and “breathtaking”, meaning locals who missed out on tickets to the show may be disappointed to hear Melser rarely performs live.

The good news is that Melser is currently working alongside musician Dave Griffith to build a band, embarking on a project that she says will bring a whole new dynamic and life to her songs. Melser reveals that she will be making an announcement about this in the near future.

Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Melser’s first musical single which is in its final stages of production and set to be released later this year.

“It’s exciting,” says Melser, “the song is pretty soulful. It’s ended up being a lot heavier than anything I’ve done before but I think it will resonate with people. I’m really looking forward to sharing it.”

