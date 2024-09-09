Carla Donson, manager of the Women’s Network Whanganui, with Charlotte Melser.

Charlotte Melser took to Whanganui’s Repertory Theatre stage in front of a full house on Saturday, August 10 to perform her solo show.

The audience was captivated by Charlotte, who played her original songs as a part of the Winter Wonderfest programme (a yearly event organised by The Women’s Network Whanganui), and Melser said the feeling was mutual.

“It was a real honour to perform in such a wonderful theatre and I could feel the aroha coming from the audience. They were such a supportive crowd!”

Also taking the stage that evening was Wellington comedian Ebby, who delighted the crowd with her hilarious Fringe Festival show Rat Tales.

“Ebby and I shared the costs with the intention that any profit would go to The Women’s Network, but it was such a successful event that we ended up splitting the funds which exceeded $1000 to give a donation to the Repertory Theatre as well,” said Melser. “They were so accommodating and helpful, it truly was an amazing experience.”