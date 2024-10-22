Whanganui Regional Museum features Marton family, with stunning Edwardian dress

Robert Kirkpatrick Simpson and Catherine Mary Simpson surrounded by their children: Robert Kirkpatrick junior, Alexander Grant, Mary Catherine, Robert Kirkpatrick senior, Catherine Mary (nee Grant), Margaret Kirkpatrick, Walter Ewen, seated on chair Thomas and standing George Archibald. Seated on ground in front: William John, James Garfield, Duncan.

The unveiling of a rare and exquisite example of early 20th-century fashion that captures a special milestone for a prominent Marton family will take place at Whanganui Regional Museum. For November, the museum’s “Outfit of the Month” is a floor-length silk taffeta dress worn by Catherine Mary Simpson (née Grant) for her golden wedding anniversary in 1913.

This stunning dress, made for the grand celebration of Catherine and Robert Kirkpatrick Simpson’s 50th wedding anniversary, offers a fascinating glimpse into the elegance of Edwardian-era style.

It features intricate details, including a square neckline at the back, decorated with silk bobbles, and long sleeves made up of seven layers. The belted waist is accentuated with lace embellishments and covered buttons, while the slightly longer back creates a graceful train.

The couple’s golden wedding celebration, held at their family home of Closeburn, Bonny Glen, Marton, was attended by more than 200 guests. The event was a lavish affair with two large marquees and music from the Marton Brass Band, as noted in the Rangitikei Advocate and Manawatu Argus in February 1913.

The newspaper reported: “There were friends from far and near and numerous relations present, who all heartily congratulated the aged but active couple.”