Whanganui Regional Museum features Marton family, with stunning Edwardian dress

3 mins to read
Robert Kirkpatrick Simpson and Catherine Mary Simpson surrounded by their children: Robert Kirkpatrick junior, Alexander Grant, Mary Catherine, Robert Kirkpatrick senior, Catherine Mary (nee Grant), Margaret Kirkpatrick, Walter Ewen, seated on chair Thomas and standing George Archibald. Seated on ground in front: William John, James Garfield, Duncan.

The unveiling of a rare and exquisite example of early 20th-century fashion that captures a special milestone for a prominent Marton family will take place at Whanganui Regional Museum. For November, the museum’s “Outfit of the Month” is a floor-length silk taffeta dress worn by Catherine Mary Simpson (née Grant) for her golden wedding anniversary in 1913.

This stunning dress, made for the grand celebration of Catherine and Robert Kirkpatrick Simpson’s 50th wedding anniversary, offers a fascinating glimpse into the elegance of Edwardian-era style.

It features intricate details, including a square neckline at the back, decorated with silk bobbles, and long sleeves made up of seven layers. The belted waist is accentuated with lace embellishments and covered buttons, while the slightly longer back creates a graceful train.

The couple’s golden wedding celebration, held at their family home of Closeburn, Bonny Glen, Marton, was attended by more than 200 guests. The event was a lavish affair with two large marquees and music from the Marton Brass Band, as noted in the Rangitikei Advocate and Manawatu Argus in February 1913.

The newspaper reported: “There were friends from far and near and numerous relations present, who all heartily congratulated the aged but active couple.”

A four-tier wedding cake was adorned with the carefully preserved violets Mrs Simpson had worn on her wedding day.

The Simpson dress reflects the transition in fashion from the more rigid Victorian styles to the softer, more flowing silhouettes of the early 20th century.

Luxurious fabrics such as silk taffeta and lace were popular choices for special occasions, and the dress’s elaborate construction showcased the craftsmanship and attention to detail typical of high-society fashion of the time.

“This dress is a beautiful reminder of the elegance and grandeur of early-20th century celebrations,” museum pou tiaki/collections and curatorial lead Trish Nugent-Lyne said.

“Each element of the design, from the delicate lace to the rich silk fabric, speaks to the care and thought that went into creating such a meaningful garment for a momentous occasion in Catherine Simpson’s life.”

To celebrate this extraordinary piece, the museum will host a public talk by Nugent-Lyne at 12:15 pm on Friday, November 1. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear more about the significance of the dress and its connection to the Simpson family and broader fashion history.

■ Admission is free, with koha donations warmly welcomed to support the museum. The dress will be on display throughout November.

