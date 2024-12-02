Four Square by Vivienne McLean.

Edith Gallery on Taupo Quay will be showcasing Whanganui Camera Club’s entry into the Wellington Interclub Print Battle.

The exhibition, running from Friday December 6 to Saturday December 14, will also include a selection of members’ prints that achieved club honours in the 2024 club photography assignments.

Whanganui Camera Club recently took part in the Wellington Interclub Print Battle hosted by the Wellington Photographic Society.

Five Wellington region photographic clubs had to present one print from each of 10 varied topics to be judged on the spot by an experienced photographer.

Whanganui Camera Club missed out on joint first place by just one point. The narrow miss was quite momentous – this was only the second time our local club had competed against this group and the standard was particularly high.