Whanganui photo exhibition showcases camera club entry in Wellington Interclub Print Battle

Four Square by Vivienne McLean.

Edith Gallery on Taupo Quay will be showcasing Whanganui Camera Club’s entry into the Wellington Interclub Print Battle.

The exhibition, running from Friday December 6 to Saturday December 14, will also include a selection of members’ prints that achieved club honours in the 2024 club photography assignments.

Whanganui Camera Club recently took part in the Wellington Interclub Print Battle hosted by the Wellington Photographic Society.

Five Wellington region photographic clubs had to present one print from each of 10 varied topics to be judged on the spot by an experienced photographer.

Whanganui Camera Club missed out on joint first place by just one point. The narrow miss was quite momentous – this was only the second time our local club had competed against this group and the standard was particularly high.

If you are interested in photography and the visual arts or are curious about the creative talents of a thriving local club, come along to the Edith Gallery, 24 Taupo Quay, from December 6-14, 10am to 3pm daily (except Sunday) and enjoy the visual display.

