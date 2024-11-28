Whanganui Parks and Reserves quiz





4. Where do you find the Mākōtuku Walkway?





5. Māori called it Rotokawau, so why did Europeans rename it Virginia Lake?





6. What sport do you associate with Hylton Park in Whanganui?





7. Where can you walk along Dave Scott’s Pathway?





8. Rotokawau Virginia Lake is home to how many waterbird species?





9. Who is the 60ha reserve Sutherlands Puriri Bush named after?





10. Who founded and chaired the Virginia Lake Trust for 17 years?





Quiz Answers





1. It is a descendant of the Gallipoli Lone Pine and was planted in 1965 to mark the 50th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli in WWI.

2. Rotokawau Virginia Lake. Assets include the Peter Pan statue, Leapfrog statue and grants from her trust, which have aided in significant improvements.

3. To mark the purchase of Whanganui, signed by 207 Māori in 1848 over three days.

4. At Raetihi, developed by the community beside the Mākōtuku River.

5. Because of its similarity to Virginia Waters in Surrey, England.

6. Mountain biking.

7. At Ohakune.

8. Twelve.

9. Archie Sutherland, an early conservationist, who gave the area to Forest & Bird in 1967. Little Sutherlands, another reserve, is nearby.

10. Sandy Dobbin.

Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius!