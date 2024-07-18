Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui Olympics quiz

Whanganui Midweek
By David Scoullar
2 mins to read
He coached at four Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000) and was also named as coach for Moscow.

He coached at four Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000) and was also named as coach for Moscow.

1. Whanganui man Arthur Porritt came third in the 100m at the 1924 Paris Olympics but what was the name of the third place-getter in the movie depicting this race, Chariots of Fire?

2. Born at Brunswick, this woman hockey player was chosen for the 1980 Moscow Olympics and coached at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

3. She and Brenda Lawson were finalists as a pair at two Olympic Games, Barcelona and Atlanta in 1996.

4. Name the two former Whanganui athletes who are key members of our Olympic support team.

5. What feat did Gary Anderson achieve at the Barcelona Olympics?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

6. How did Nikki Payne and partner Lynley Hannen make history at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games?

7. He coached at four Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000) and was also named as coach for Moscow.

8. At 15 the youngest ever player to represent NZ at hockey, he won an Olympic title and played for the country more than 50 times.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

9. Who was the legendary Whanganui rower who was selected for four Olympics over 28 years (1928-56) as a crew member and later coach?

10. What is the link between 2024 Olympic backstroke swimmer Kane Follows and Whanganui?

Quiz Answers

1. Tom Watson. The name change came about because Porritt didn’t want to have anything to do with the movie, something he later regretted as he loved it.

2. Pat Barwick.

3. Philippa Baker-Hogan.

4. Scott Newman (high-performance director) and Kat Austin (high-performance athletics support manager).

5. He won NZ’s first-ever Olympic cycling medal, coming third in the individual pursuit.

6. They finished third in the women’s coxless pair to give NZ its first-ever Olympic women’s rowing medal.

7. Cycling guru Ron Cheatley.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

8. Alan McIntyre.

9. Clarrie Healey.

10. Kane’s dad is Darryl Follows of Whanganui, also a prominent backstroke swimmer.

Six correct - good; 8 - very good; 10 - genius!

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek