Whanganui Olympics quiz

6. How did Nikki Payne and partner Lynley Hannen make history at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games?
7. He coached at four Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000) and was also named as coach for Moscow.
8. At 15 the youngest ever player to represent NZ at hockey, he won an Olympic title and played for the country more than 50 times.
9. Who was the legendary Whanganui rower who was selected for four Olympics over 28 years (1928-56) as a crew member and later coach?
10. What is the link between 2024 Olympic backstroke swimmer Kane Follows and Whanganui?
Quiz Answers
1. Tom Watson. The name change came about because Porritt didn’t want to have anything to do with the movie, something he later regretted as he loved it.
2. Pat Barwick.
3. Philippa Baker-Hogan.
4. Scott Newman (high-performance director) and Kat Austin (high-performance athletics support manager).
5. He won NZ’s first-ever Olympic cycling medal, coming third in the individual pursuit.
6. They finished third in the women’s coxless pair to give NZ its first-ever Olympic women’s rowing medal.
7. Cycling guru Ron Cheatley.
8. Alan McIntyre.
9. Clarrie Healey.
10. Kane’s dad is Darryl Follows of Whanganui, also a prominent backstroke swimmer.
Six correct - good; 8 - very good; 10 - genius!