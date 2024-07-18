Whanganui Olympics quiz

He coached at four Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000) and was also named as coach for Moscow.

1. Whanganui man Arthur Porritt came third in the 100m at the 1924 Paris Olympics but what was the name of the third place-getter in the movie depicting this race, Chariots of Fire?

2. Born at Brunswick, this woman hockey player was chosen for the 1980 Moscow Olympics and coached at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

3. She and Brenda Lawson were finalists as a pair at two Olympic Games, Barcelona and Atlanta in 1996.

4. Name the two former Whanganui athletes who are key members of our Olympic support team.

5. What feat did Gary Anderson achieve at the Barcelona Olympics?