Whanganui oddities quiz

By David Scoullar
Why was Granny Dalton always on the move?

1. What ritual did new apprentices at the East Town Railway Workshops observe when they received their first pay packet?

2. Which town got the “talkie” movies first — Marton or Bulls?

3. Name the Bulls man who had a car model named after him.

4. What was used as a substitute for bats in an annual cricket match between present and past students at Huntley School?

5. Apart from life membership, how else does the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club honour long-service members?

6. How did one scoring stroke produce nine runs in a cricket game between Turakina and Sanson in 1954?

7. In 1968, Marton’s three service clubs took part in a race on what form of transport?

8. Why did local character Granny Dalton (1823-1903) move frequently around a succession of hovels in early Whanganui?

9. What is the link between the Whanganui pickle and sauce maker and horse racing?

10. What annual event in Whanganui is promoted as a week, but lasts two weeks?

Quiz Answers

1. They would kiss the pay sheet.

2. Bulls in February 1930. Marton was four months later.

3. Chris Amon. In 1986, Toyota named their latest model the Corona Amon.

4. Pickaxe handles.

5. It names new skiffs after them.

6. A Sanson player hit the ball into long grass just inside the boundary and by the time it was found the batsmen had made 9 runs.

7. Tricycles.

8. Because they kept getting burned down.

9. F. Whitlock and Sons Ltd and a racehorse named Whitlock.

10. Whanganui Opera Week.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

