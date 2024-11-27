That is one important outcome of the popularity of these monthly open mic sessions.

Another is undoubtedly the growth in the number of live music presentations throughout the town.

The Whanganui Musicians Club has been promoting the monthly sessions on the first Friday of each month for many years.

The club’s motto of “it’s all about the music“, added to the ”bring your own food and drink” policy, encourages an inclusiveness that results in people of a wide range of ages, ethnicities and walks of life coming together regularly to celebrate the unifying power of music.

Arrive early to put your name on the board if you want to perform. The club does its best to allow everyone to present their music, but sometimes the four hours allotted is not enough to accommodate them all.

With this being the last club night of the year, the committee wants to thank the membership for their support of live music and the kaupapa the club promotes year in, year out.

A special thanks goes out to St John’s and Subway for their sponsorship by way of feeding the volunteers on the night who make it all happen.

The club has enjoyed a productive, constructive and rewarding year that has brought thousands of people together to enjoy a wide variety of music.

It looks forward to continuing the mahi in 2025 and invites people to come along to be a part of the adventure.

■ When: Friday, December 6, at 7pm. Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. Details: $15 general admission, members $10, memberships available at the door.