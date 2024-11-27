Advertisement
Whanganui Musicians Club prepares for final club night of 2024

Whanganui Midweek
Dahlia, from Nga Tawa Diocesan School in Marton, display their girl power at one of Whanganui Musicians Club's monthly sessions.

The Whanganui Musicians Club ends its 2024 season with an evening showcasing the talent in our city and the camaraderie of the community that supports live music.

The club nights in the past months have been spectacular, with an increasing number of local musicians taking to the stage.

At last month’s club night the audience heard several new bands for the first time and one for the last time.

Dahlia from Nga Tawa Diocesan School in Marton are breaking up because the core members are graduating and going their separate ways.

The band has been entertaining the club with their show of girl power for two years now, and the experience of developing their sound on the famous stage has given them confidence that is great to see and hear.

That is one important outcome of the popularity of these monthly open mic sessions.

Another is undoubtedly the growth in the number of live music presentations throughout the town.

The Whanganui Musicians Club has been promoting the monthly sessions on the first Friday of each month for many years.

The club’s motto of “it’s all about the music“, added to the ”bring your own food and drink” policy, encourages an inclusiveness that results in people of a wide range of ages, ethnicities and walks of life coming together regularly to celebrate the unifying power of music.

Arrive early to put your name on the board if you want to perform. The club does its best to allow everyone to present their music, but sometimes the four hours allotted is not enough to accommodate them all.

With this being the last club night of the year, the committee wants to thank the membership for their support of live music and the kaupapa the club promotes year in, year out.

A special thanks goes out to St John’s and Subway for their sponsorship by way of feeding the volunteers on the night who make it all happen.

The club has enjoyed a productive, constructive and rewarding year that has brought thousands of people together to enjoy a wide variety of music.

It looks forward to continuing the mahi in 2025 and invites people to come along to be a part of the adventure.

■ When: Friday, December 6, at 7pm. Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. Details: $15 general admission, members $10, memberships available at the door.

