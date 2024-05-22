Whanganui Musicians Club creating ambition

Brian, Annie and the gang.

Twelve of Whanganui’s most creative singer-songwriters will be competing for the prize at the Whanganui Musicians Club as a fitting contribution to New Zealand Music Month.

This is the second edition of what was a fantastic inaugural event last year, and this year’s public concert will be recorded and released both as a CD and on digital platforms. There is a star-studded cast of collaborators giving our entrants every opportunity to express their talent and aspirations.

First and foremost is Anne Keating of the Musicians Club who is once again producing the entire event. Her main objectives are to develop talent here in Whanganui and promote the club as an important community resource.

Then there is the event’s musical director Brian Baker, with his vast experience of writing, performing and producing popular music for many years. He has assembled a group of local musicians who have spent two weekends in rehearsals with the contestants, taking the bare bones of their compositions and transforming them into fully arranged songs that each will be performing with the backing band.

Adding to the glitz on the night will be comedian and rising creator Kajun Brooking who will stand up as master of ceremonies, and superstar Anthonie Tonnon who will lead the trio judging the competition.

But don’t be fooled - this is a competition that is designed to promote everyone. To quote Brian: “Regardless of the winner, and it’s going to be very hard for the judges to pick because the standard is so high, every song performed on the night will appear on the CD”.

Make sure you turn up early to get a good seat.

■ Friday, May 31, 7pm @ Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. General Admission $20 Club Members $15