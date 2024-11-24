Whanganui Male Choir with Caleb Arthur (musical director) and Amelia McKenna (accompanist) in front.

Young and old together with three young guest artists.

The Whanganui Male Choir, currently with 18 choristers, performed its first concert on September 22, 1898, and this December is celebrating its 285th concert.

Since its formation, there has only been a single recess; the November 1918 concert being postponed until March 1919 on account of the influenza epidemic. Apart from that gap, it has performed on average two to four concerts a year. It is now the third-oldest performing choir in New Zealand.

Caleb Arthur, from the well-known and talented Arthur family, is in his first performance as music director with the choir and supported by the accomplished Amelia Mckenna as accompanist in her second performance with the choir.

Over the years, the concerts have also showcased many talented artists, with emphasis placed on up-and-coming young people, some of whom have gone on to earn international recognition.