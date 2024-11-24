Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui Male Choir’s 285th performance with guests

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Whanganui Male Choir with Caleb Arthur (musical director) and Amelia McKenna (accompanist) in front.

Whanganui Male Choir with Caleb Arthur (musical director) and Amelia McKenna (accompanist) in front.

Young and old together with three young guest artists.

The Whanganui Male Choir, currently with 18 choristers, performed its first concert on September 22, 1898, and this December is celebrating its 285th concert.

Since its formation, there has only been a single recess; the November 1918 concert being postponed until March 1919 on account of the influenza epidemic. Apart from that gap, it has performed on average two to four concerts a year. It is now the third-oldest performing choir in New Zealand.

Caleb Arthur, from the well-known and talented Arthur family, is in his first performance as music director with the choir and supported by the accomplished Amelia Mckenna as accompanist in her second performance with the choir.

Over the years, the concerts have also showcased many talented artists, with emphasis placed on up-and-coming young people, some of whom have gone on to earn international recognition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two notable guest artists include Dame Sister Mary Leo in 1976 and a young Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who in 1965, received a fee of £15!

This year the emphasis continues. Our three guest artists are currently riding on a high. Roseanna Burgstaller is 18 years old and earlier this year was the winner of the 2024 Sonja Wilson Scholarship (Senior section - Voice).

Both Dean Petersen, 11, and Oliver Smith, 10, have just finished the 2024 Amdram Society’s production of Oliver where they shared the lead role of Oliver, each receiving outstanding reviews.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The concert promises to provide a varied repertoire of songs the audience is sure to enjoy.

It has been titled Young & Old Together, recognising the ability of all the performers – young and old - to give a quality performance to remember.

■ Details: Saturday, December 7, 2pm at Trinity Methodist Church, 183 Wicksteed St, Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek