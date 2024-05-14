Joel Williams rips it up!

Festivals see popular band shine

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra (WJO) will be representing Whanganui on Sunday, June 2, at the Big Band Bash in Palmerston North.

There will be four bands from Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North and Whanganui’s own WJO performing from 2pm to 5pm at the Globe Theatre.

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra will present an exciting line-up that will get the crowd going, from Swing to Latin, Funk, Rock and Pop.

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra.

Featured with the band will be Joel Williams from the New Zealand Army Band, a fantastic vocalist, trumpet player and trombonist. He will be singing a great rendition of The Lady Is A Tramp, recorded by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, with the band’s talented vocalist Bridget Cook.

The strong band has developed under Riwai Hina’s direction and is kept busy in Whanganui and Manawatū. Other Jazz festivals, notably Tauranga and Christchurch, have made it the focus of more attention.

■ Details: Globe Theatre 312 Main Street Palmerston North, Sunday, June 2, 2pm - 5pm. It would pay to book, so get your tickets now. Contact Event Finder - phone 06 3514409 or online.