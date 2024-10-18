Whanganui Jazz Orchestra primed to perform

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra is going from strength to strength.

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra is primed to deliver a fantastic selection of music at the St John’s Club on Labour Weekend, Sunday, October 27.

An exciting and varied programme is in store, featuring music by Miles Davis, Peggy Lee, Natalie Cole, Alison Moyet, Chick Corea, Glen Miller and more.

Dynamic vocalist Bridget Cook will perform a range of songs.

Under the leadership of Riwai Hina, the band is going from strength to strength, continually challenging itself musically. Recently, the trombone and saxophone sections have been strengthened, creating a well-rounded ensemble alongside a solid trumpet and rhythm section. It promises to be a great place to enjoy live music.

The band had a very successful performance at the Manawatu Jazz and Blues Festival this year in Palmerston North over King’s Birthday weekend, receiving an amazing response from a capacity crowd at The Globe Theatre. The band’s reputation is growing across the nation.