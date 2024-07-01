Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui Jazz Club’s salute to Rodger Fox

Whanganui Midweek
By Ken Chernoff
2 mins to read
Geoff Culverwell (pictured) has put together a band to pay tribute to his friend, Rodger Fox.

Geoff Culverwell (pictured) has put together a band to pay tribute to his friend, Rodger Fox.

Whanganui Jazz Club will be celebrating the life of the late great Rodger Fox at its July club night at St John’s Club. Rodger was booked to perform with his jump swing band featuring Eugene Wolfin and Erna Ferry supported by a horn section and a rhythm section. It would have been a fantastic show but for his sudden departure. RIP Rodger Fox.

Here is a bit of history. Some of you will be surprised to learn that Rodger was intending to pursue a career in classical music. Upon leaving school, he was offered a place as an orchestral trainee with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

As it turned out, trombone players were not accepted into the scheme that year because the brass players graduating from the three-year programme were unable to find positions in an orchestra.

So he sought another way to pursue his ambitions and, responding to an ad in the paper, he applied for and earned a place in the band Quincy Conserve. In those days (1970s) the band was able to work regularly and from 1967-76, more than 25 of the country’s top musicians passed through its ranks.

It was in that band that Rodger met and played with Geoff Culverwell, Murray Loveridge and Peter Blake.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Back to the present, Geoff has put together a band to pay tribute to his great friend. He is bringing his national headliner group VSOP along with pianist Peter to the jazz club, and they will be joined by local bass player Murray in a cameo appearance.

In Geoff’s words, “The concert will echo some of the music and remember the passing of our friend and bandmate of many many years.”

Come and enjoy a moving performance by some of the many fine musicians who were touched by the brilliance of Dr Rodger Fox CNZM.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

■ Whanganui Jazz Club at St John’s Club, 158 Glasgow St, Sunday, July 7, 6.30 pm. Members $15. Memberships are available at the door.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek