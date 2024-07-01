Geoff Culverwell (pictured) has put together a band to pay tribute to his friend, Rodger Fox.

Whanganui Jazz Club will be celebrating the life of the late great Rodger Fox at its July club night at St John’s Club. Rodger was booked to perform with his jump swing band featuring Eugene Wolfin and Erna Ferry supported by a horn section and a rhythm section. It would have been a fantastic show but for his sudden departure. RIP Rodger Fox.

Here is a bit of history. Some of you will be surprised to learn that Rodger was intending to pursue a career in classical music. Upon leaving school, he was offered a place as an orchestral trainee with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

As it turned out, trombone players were not accepted into the scheme that year because the brass players graduating from the three-year programme were unable to find positions in an orchestra.

So he sought another way to pursue his ambitions and, responding to an ad in the paper, he applied for and earned a place in the band Quincy Conserve. In those days (1970s) the band was able to work regularly and from 1967-76, more than 25 of the country’s top musicians passed through its ranks.

It was in that band that Rodger met and played with Geoff Culverwell, Murray Loveridge and Peter Blake.