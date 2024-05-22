Rob Henderson.

Most everyone agrees that jazz music originated in New Orleans. Certainly, there is a body of work that can be traced to that fabulous mecca of music. There, jazz legends like Jellyroll Morton, King Oliver, Sidney Bechet and Louis Armstrong created the music and spread it all around America, Europe and beyond.

That is the music that has inspired musicians and music lovers for over 100 years, and it continues to influence jazz artists today. The reason is simple, as described by Rob Henderson, leader of Sergeant Bertie’s Lonely Jazz Club Band who are performing on Sunday at the St Johns Club. “Every time we play something live it’s usually a different arrangement than what it was the previous night,” says double bassist Rob. “So [the songs] are all vehicles of improvisation or creative arrangements that everyone partakes in”. That is as true today as it ever was and indeed will continue to guide future generations.

Joining Rob is Louis Thompson-Munn on electric piano, Hikurungi Schaverien-Kaa on drums and Michael Costeloe on trumpet. These outstanding young musicians have been playing this music for the best part of fifteen years, originally as The Wellington City Shake-em-on-Downers that quickly reached the dizzying heights of ‘cult underground swing band’ in Aotearoa.

When asked to describe their repertoire, Louis explains “We’ll likely be dipping our toes into some traditional ones like the gospel tune Just a Closer Walk with Thee, the more classic and well-known songs like St. James Infirmary, St. Louis Blues and the likes of Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans? We will make honest and honourable attempts at entertaining you with danceable, light-hearted New Orleans traditional jazz with a few waiatas for good measure”. Louis and Michael share the lead vocals, with the others adding backing vocals.

This will be an evening filled with light-hearted joyful sounds. Come and enjoy the music, the company and the hospitality.

■ Sunday, June 2, 6:30 pm at St John’s Club, 158 Glasgow St. $15 for Jazz Club and St Johns Club members, memberships available at the door.