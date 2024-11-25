Joel Williams will feature as a guest soloist at the jazz club's season finale this Sunday.

Joel Williams will feature as a guest soloist at the jazz club's season finale this Sunday.

The Whanganui Jazz Club meets on the first Sunday of every month from March through December, making this Sunday’s performance the final one for 2024.

To celebrate another successful year of the club we have invited back the Whanganui Jazz Orchestra to play us out of 2024 and into 2025.

You can expect a stunning performance from some 20 musicians who have been going from strength to strength under the direction of musical director Riwai Hina.

For the season finale, Riwai has invited the remarkable Joel Williams to feature as a guest soloist. Joel is a talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist from New South Wales, Australia.

He has lived in New Zealand for some time and is a soloist in the New Zealand Army Band, with whom he has appeared multiple times internationally alongside renowned jazz musicians like James Morrison and Allen Vizzutti.