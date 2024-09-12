Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui Interschool Cross Country results - children run for fun and competition

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Inter-school runner starting off.

Inter-school runner starting off.

Another successful event with nearly 500 children from 34 schools who competed in this year’s Whanganui Interschool Cross Country. A big thank you goes to all the children, the schools and the families, the sponsors, the awesome team and the Aranui Community. You all make this event possible!

Best Team Performance - for Schools with less than 75 children, winner: Huntley School.
Best Team Performance - for Schools with less than 75 children, winner: Huntley School.

Results:

Wood Family - Junior Girls (Year 3 & 4) had 113 runners competing, 1 - Alba Hutchings – St John’s School, 2 - Varnika Atluri - St John’s School, 3 - Indy Bartley - St George’s School.

Crawford Family - Junior Boys (Year 3 & 4) had 117 runners, 1- Luca Bott - St John’s School, 2 - Beau Wilson - Hunterville School, 3 - Theo Plant - St John’s School.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Madams Family Senior Girls (Years 5 & 6) had 130 runners, 1- Ella Transom - St Joesph’s Taihape, 2 - Sasha Chapman - St John’s School, 3 - Jamie Kerwin - St John’s School.

Lamberts Business Supplies Senior Boys (Years 5 & 6) had 127 runners, 1 - Petri Maree - St John’s School, 2 - Max Bott - St John’s School, 3 - Mason Payne - Faith City School.

A large number of students was gathered.
A large number of students was gathered.

Booth Family Junior Girls 2-to-Count Cup presented to the school with the best Junior Girls’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Timms Engravers Junior Boys 2-to-Count Cup presented to the school with the best Junior Boys’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kitchen Contours Senior Girls 2-to-Count Cup, presented to the school with the best Senior Girls’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Lamberts Business Supplies Senior Boys 2-to-Count Cup, presented to the school with the best Senior Boys’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Best Team Performance - for Schools with less than 75 children, presented to the school with the best team performance. Winner: Huntley School.

Bretons Garage 2 to Count Cup, presented to the school with the best team performance over four races. This cup can be won by any school except the school that wins the Andersons For Men Cup. Winner: Westmere School.

Andersons Cup, presented to the school with the best team performance over four races. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Frenetic running by the students.
Frenetic running by the students.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek