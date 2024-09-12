Another successful event with nearly 500 children from 34 schools who competed in this year’s Whanganui Interschool Cross Country. A big thank you goes to all the children, the schools and the families, the sponsors, the awesome team and the Aranui Community. You all make this event possible!
Results:
Wood Family - Junior Girls (Year 3 & 4) had 113 runners competing, 1 - Alba Hutchings – St John’s School, 2 - Varnika Atluri - St John’s School, 3 - Indy Bartley - St George’s School.
Crawford Family - Junior Boys (Year 3 & 4) had 117 runners, 1- Luca Bott - St John’s School, 2 - Beau Wilson - Hunterville School, 3 - Theo Plant - St John’s School.
Kitchen Contours Senior Girls 2-to-Count Cup, presented to the school with the best Senior Girls’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.
Lamberts Business Supplies Senior Boys 2-to-Count Cup, presented to the school with the best Senior Boys’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.
Best Team Performance - for Schools with less than 75 children, presented to the school with the best team performance. Winner: Huntley School.
Bretons Garage 2 to Count Cup, presented to the school with the best team performance over four races. This cup can be won by any school except the school that wins the Andersons For Men Cup. Winner: Westmere School.
Andersons Cup, presented to the school with the best team performance over four races. Winner: St John’s Hill School.