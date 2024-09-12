Madams Family Senior Girls (Years 5 & 6) had 130 runners, 1- Ella Transom - St Joesph’s Taihape, 2 - Sasha Chapman - St John’s School, 3 - Jamie Kerwin - St John’s School.

Lamberts Business Supplies Senior Boys (Years 5 & 6) had 127 runners, 1 - Petri Maree - St John’s School, 2 - Max Bott - St John’s School, 3 - Mason Payne - Faith City School.

A large number of students was gathered.

Booth Family Junior Girls 2-to-Count Cup presented to the school with the best Junior Girls’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Timms Engravers Junior Boys 2-to-Count Cup presented to the school with the best Junior Boys’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Kitchen Contours Senior Girls 2-to-Count Cup, presented to the school with the best Senior Girls’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Lamberts Business Supplies Senior Boys 2-to-Count Cup, presented to the school with the best Senior Boys’ team performance. Winner: St John’s Hill School.

Best Team Performance - for Schools with less than 75 children, presented to the school with the best team performance. Winner: Huntley School.

Bretons Garage 2 to Count Cup, presented to the school with the best team performance over four races. This cup can be won by any school except the school that wins the Andersons For Men Cup. Winner: Westmere School.

Andersons Cup, presented to the school with the best team performance over four races. Winner: St John’s Hill School.