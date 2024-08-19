Advertisement
Whanganui Intermediate School students return to stage with 90s Popstars production

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
The students at one of their rehearsals.

The students at Whanganui Intermediate School are buzzing with excitement as they prepare to take the stage in a school production for the first time in six years.

For their return to the stage, they’ve chosen to perform Popstars, a nostalgic nod to the late 90s Kiwi reality television show that followed a group of aspiring singers.

“We knew many parents would recognise the songs, and with 90s fashion making a comeback, we thought it would be easy to costume,” said Roz Armstrong, the director and teacher behind the production.

Armstrong said she led the school’s productions until 2018, but then took a three-year hiatus. The pandemic and a school camp further delayed any productions.

Before her break, Armstrong was a performing arts teacher. Now, as a cluster leader and teacher, she said she finds it a bit more challenging to find the time for the production, especially since many of her former team members have moved on.

Despite these challenges, Armstrong said the students’ diligence and enthusiasm is incredibly rewarding.

“They have shown tremendous growth in their skills, and many are very intuitive performers.”

One of those students, Jess Matheson, was also excited for the production.

“My favourite part has been making new friends, discovering hidden talents, and, of course, missing some school. I’ve learned that I can sing okay and act as more than one character.”

Timothy Smith, another student, loves rehearsing at the Opera House, where the production will be performed.

“I’ve learned so much more about dancing.”

Judah Roy, who said he enjoyed the dancing part the most, found rehearsals helped him learn how to deal with being tired.

Armstrong said as well as the students themselves, parents and other caregivers had also played a vital role, ensuring children showed up and rehearsed. Buying tickets was another key part of their support that was greatly appreciated, said Armstrong.

There were many volunteers who were helping out she was incredibly grateful to, she said. Some were newcomers to a school production, while others had past experience, including the lighting technician for this production, who had played a lead role themselves in the school’s last production.

There will be three performances of the production - Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 7pm, and Saturday at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are available from the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

