One of the Memory Trees at Aramoho Cemetery.

There are two Memory Trees at Aramoho Cemetery remembering children who have died too soon.

A beautiful magnolia shelters the children’s area of the cemetery and a recently donated flowering cherry tree can be found in the baby loss/stillborn area.

On Saturday, November 2, at 10am the Compassionate Friends, Whanganui’s Bereaved Parents Grief Support Group, will meet and decorate these two trees. Parents who have experienced this unimaginable grief are invited to join them, no matter where their child may rest.

These families are lifelong members of a group no one wants to belong to – having suffered the death of their child, from - baby loss, illness, cancer, accident, suicide, murder: children who have died at any age - at any time – recently or long ago.

By visiting these trees and placing a personal reminder families can sense beauty and peace there.