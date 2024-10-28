Advertisement
Whanganui group remembering children who have died too soon

One of the Memory Trees at Aramoho Cemetery.

There are two Memory Trees at Aramoho Cemetery remembering children who have died too soon.

A beautiful magnolia shelters the children’s area of the cemetery and a recently donated flowering cherry tree can be found in the baby loss/stillborn area.

On Saturday, November 2, at 10am the Compassionate Friends, Whanganui’s Bereaved Parents Grief Support Group, will meet and decorate these two trees. Parents who have experienced this unimaginable grief are invited to join them, no matter where their child may rest.

These families are lifelong members of a group no one wants to belong to – having suffered the death of their child, from - baby loss, illness, cancer, accident, suicide, murder: children who have died at any age - at any time – recently or long ago.

By visiting these trees and placing a personal reminder families can sense beauty and peace there.

Bring Christmas tree decorations, wind chimes, fresh flower petals and any special memento of your loved child.

Directions: Take the first left at the cemetery, McNeill St, Children’s Area Block P, take a third right at Block O, then to Block P.

Stillborn area - turn into McNeill St, go to the far end and turn left.

Afterwards, join other parents at The Yellow House Cafe at 11am for coping with Christmas, coffee care and chat.

Bereaved parents, siblings and family have a hole in their lives forever, especially at Christmas. You need not walk alone.

