Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui flight quiz

By David Scoullar
Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
What decade was Whanganui’s airport control tower decommissioned?

What decade was Whanganui’s airport control tower decommissioned?

1. What major event happened at Whanganui Airport 70 years ago — on November 1, 1954?

2. When Sir Charles Kingsford Smith visited Whanganui on his 1933 tour in his famous tri-plane the Southern Cross, what did he offer the public?

3. WW2 fighter pilot ace Alan Deere was working in what job in Whanganui when he joined the RAF in 1937?

4. What was the name of Deere’s autobiography?

5. What year did Whanganui Holdings buy a Fielding pilot training school, later rebranded as the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

6. Who was the famous woman aviator who flew to Whanganui in 1934?

7. What is the name of the cafe at Whanganui Airport?

8. When will the Whanganui Aero Club celebrate its centenary?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

9. A retirement village is named after which female Whanganui aviator in the Air Transport Auxiliary, who died when her Spitfire crashed in 1944?

10. What decade was Whanganui’s airport control tower decommissioned?

Quiz Answers

1. Airport extensions opened and Whanganui was incorporated in National Airways’ countrywide network using DC3s.

2. Paid flights in his aircraft.

3. A law clerk.

4. Nine Lives.

5. 2015. It relocated to a new hangar at Whanganui Airport in 2017.

6. Jean Batten.

7. Cafe Jars.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

8. 2029.

9. Jane Winstone. The village is on the site of Sacred Heart College of which she was a pupil.

10. 1980s (1989).

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek