Whanganui flight quiz

What decade was Whanganui’s airport control tower decommissioned?

1. What major event happened at Whanganui Airport 70 years ago — on November 1, 1954?

2. When Sir Charles Kingsford Smith visited Whanganui on his 1933 tour in his famous tri-plane the Southern Cross, what did he offer the public?

3. WW2 fighter pilot ace Alan Deere was working in what job in Whanganui when he joined the RAF in 1937?

4. What was the name of Deere’s autobiography?

5. What year did Whanganui Holdings buy a Fielding pilot training school, later rebranded as the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy?