Whanganui district sports quiz

By David Scoullar
What is the new role for this Whanganui East facility?

1. Who is the Whanganui-connected player who kicked 10 conversions for Hawke’s Bay in its big Ranfurly Shield win over the Butcher Boys?

2. Jake Newton and William Herd have been selected to represent NZ at what events in Italy in September?

3. Former Whanganui athlete Brad Mathas has won how many NZ 800m titles?

4. Garry Minnell, who died in June, was an NZ rep in what sport?

5. What is the new role for the Williams Domain in Whanganui East?

6. What is the Paralympic sport newly on offer in Whanganui?

7. Name the Whanganui Rugby Union historian and life member who died in July.

8. Why was teenager Angus Sewell in Bulgaria in July?

9. Twelve-year-old Jayde Bell will compete in what sport in Hungary in October?

10. Robert Berridge was prominent in what sport?

Quiz answers

1. Harry Godfrey, who is a former Whanganui College School pupil.

2. The World Rowing Coastal Championships and World Rowing Beach Sprints.

3. Eight.

4. Rowing.

5. It will become a multi-purpose sports and leisure facility, with regular night training for football taking place already.

6. Boccia (Italian for bowl). It is part of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

7. JB Phillips, a veteran journalist who reported on sport in Whanganui for more than 60 years.

8. He competed in the World Junior U18 Canoe Sprint Racing Regatta.

9. Darts. She will represent NZ in the World Youth Darts Championship.

10. Boxing. He is a retired NZ professional light heavyweight boxer.

Six correct - good; eight - very good; 10 - genius!

