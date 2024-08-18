Whanganui district sports quiz

6. What is the Paralympic sport newly on offer in Whanganui?
7. Name the Whanganui Rugby Union historian and life member who died in July.
8. Why was teenager Angus Sewell in Bulgaria in July?
9. Twelve-year-old Jayde Bell will compete in what sport in Hungary in October?
10. Robert Berridge was prominent in what sport?
Quiz answers
1. Harry Godfrey, who is a former Whanganui College School pupil.
2. The World Rowing Coastal Championships and World Rowing Beach Sprints.
3. Eight.
4. Rowing.
5. It will become a multi-purpose sports and leisure facility, with regular night training for football taking place already.
6. Boccia (Italian for bowl). It is part of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
7. JB Phillips, a veteran journalist who reported on sport in Whanganui for more than 60 years.
8. He competed in the World Junior U18 Canoe Sprint Racing Regatta.
9. Darts. She will represent NZ in the World Youth Darts Championship.
10. Boxing. He is a retired NZ professional light heavyweight boxer.
Six correct - good; eight - very good; 10 - genius!