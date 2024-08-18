Whanganui district sports quiz

What is the new role for this Whanganui East facility?

1. Who is the Whanganui-connected player who kicked 10 conversions for Hawke’s Bay in its big Ranfurly Shield win over the Butcher Boys?

2. Jake Newton and William Herd have been selected to represent NZ at what events in Italy in September?

3. Former Whanganui athlete Brad Mathas has won how many NZ 800m titles?

4. Garry Minnell, who died in June, was an NZ rep in what sport?

5. What is the new role for the Williams Domain in Whanganui East?