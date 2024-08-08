Whanganui district schools quiz

How many Collegiate old boys were killed in World War I?

1. Okoia School recently opened what new facility?

2. What educational institute opened in 1984 on the former site of the Wanganui Girls’ College?

3. This girls’ school, now closed, began at Turakina and later relocated to Marton.

4. What is the full name of the flying school that began operations at Whanganui Airport in July 2016?

5. What big event will Cullinane College host in 2025?