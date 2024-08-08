Whanganui district schools quiz

6. Which Whanganui school opened a bike track in June?
7. Of the 714 Whanganui Collegiate School old boys who served in World War I, how many were killed — more or less than 100?
8. What year did Waverley’s secondary school open, splitting from the primary school?
9. St Marcellin School in Totara St began as a school for who?
10. Which school has a new 72-seat bus?
Quiz Answers
1. A multi-purpose hall.
2. The Wanganui Community College. The girls’ college, built in Wicksteed St in 1890, was a school until 1951 when it became Wickham House, the boarding establishment for the college which had moved to Whanganui East. Wickham House was demolished in 1976.
3. Turakina Maori Girls’ College.
4. The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.
5. The O’Shea Shield speech and drama competitions for 17 Catholic colleges in the Wellington and Palmerston North dioceses.
6. Castlecliff School.
7. More - 156 old boys along with seven teachers and four domestic staff.
8. 1970. The secondary school closed in 2007.
9. Marist boys.
10. Kaitoke School
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!