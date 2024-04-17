Whanganui District rugby quiz

Who is the coach of the Border premier team?

1. Name the Whanganui-born man who played rugby for both New Zealand and Australia.

2. Who are the two Rangitīkei teams that are back in the men’s premier competition this season?

3. How many teams are there in the 2024 women’s competition?

4. Who was the 1970s rep wing from Bulls whose nickname in the media was “the little flyer”?

5. Who is the coach of the Border premier team?

6. Who is the Whanganui rep prop in the NZ team for the under 20 championship in Australia next month?

7. Tom Heeney, who fought for the world heavyweight boxing title, played for what Whanganui club?

8. Tony (Tank) Gordon played nine times for Whanganui in 1969-70 and went on to higher honours in what code?

9. Name the Whanganui player who was the top try scorer with seven on the 1949 All Blacks tour of South Africa.

10. Who was the Wanganui and Old Boys RFC’s first All-Black in 1932?

Quiz Answers

1. Keith Gudsell (1924 – 2007). A second five or centre, he was on the All Blacks’ 1949 tour of South Africa, appearing in six matches but no tests. He later played three tests for Australia against the All Blacks in 1951.

2. Marton and Rātana.

3. Five.

4. Kelvin Lehmstedt who died last year aged 71. He also repped for Manawatū in rugby league and was a horse racing owner-trainer.

5. Todd Cowan.

6. Konradd Newland.

7. Kaierau.

8. Rugby league. He played for the 1975 Kiwis at the Rugby League World Cup and coached at the League World Cup in 1988.

9. Peter Henderson who played in 16 of 24 matches including all four tests.

10. George Bullock-Douglas. He also played in five inter-island games.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!