Whanganui District rugby quiz

The Ranfurly Shield.

1. How did Whanganui qualify to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield against Hawke’s Bay on July 27 when it was only runner-up in last season’s Heartland competition?

2. Who is the seriously injured player who is the subject of a fundraising campaign?

3. Name the current All Black who repped for Whanganui while still a student at Collegiate School in 2015.

4. What was the significance of Ingestre St when Whanganui held a north vs south rugby match in the 1880s?

5. How did Collegiate fare at the 95th Quadrangular tournament in Nelson?