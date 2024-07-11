Whanganui District rugby quiz

1. How did Whanganui qualify to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield against Hawke’s Bay on July 27 when it was only runner-up in last season’s Heartland competition?
2. Who is the seriously injured player who is the subject of a fundraising campaign?
3. Name the current All Black who repped for Whanganui while still a student at Collegiate School in 2015.
4. What was the significance of Ingestre St when Whanganui held a north vs south rugby match in the 1880s?
5. How did Collegiate fare at the 95th Quadrangular tournament in Nelson?