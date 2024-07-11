Advertisement
Whanganui District rugby quiz

Whanganui Midweek
The Ranfurly Shield.

1. How did Whanganui qualify to challenge for the Ranfurly Shield against Hawke’s Bay on July 27 when it was only runner-up in last season’s Heartland competition?

2. Who is the seriously injured player who is the subject of a fundraising campaign?

3. Name the current All Black who repped for Whanganui while still a student at Collegiate School in 2015.

4. What was the significance of Ingestre St when Whanganui held a north vs south rugby match in the 1880s?

5. How did Collegiate fare at the 95th Quadrangular tournament in Nelson?

6. Rowing legend Clarrie Healey was also a rugby rep while playing for what club?

7. Switching to league earned this Whanganui rep and All Black a 38-year ban by the NZ Rugby Union which lasted until 1989.

8. This Whanganui rep played most of the scoreless drawn final test against the Springboks at Athletic Park in 1921 with a broken thumb.

9. Who is the chairman of the Whanganui Rugby Union?

10. Name the former Whanganui U18 rep named in the Australian U20 team at the championship in May.

Quiz Answers

1. Heartland winner South Canterbury, who won the right to challenge for the shield, turned down the opportunity on financial grounds.

2. Ollie Thomson.

3. Stephen Perofeta.

4. Ingestre St was the boundary line between north and south.

5. Collegiate got the wooden spoon, losing to both Christ’s and Wellington colleges.

6. Wanganui Pirates. He repped five times for Whanganui in 1924-26.

7. Peter Henderson.

8. Moke Belliss.

9. Jeff Phillips.

10. Judah Saumaisue.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

