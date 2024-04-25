Whanganui district quiz

Where do you find this movie theatre?

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Riders of what marque of motorcycle gathered in Whanganui this month?

2. Where do you find the still-functioning Majestic movie theatre?

3. What year did the Gonville baths close?

4. Eighty descendants of which family gathered for a reunion in Whanganui at Easter?

5. Where is Corwen Park being created from an empty lot in central Whanganui?

6. Who won the Z one-day job challenge against 13 of the country’s top excavator operators in March?

7. He was one of Radio Hauraki’s original “pirate” broadcasters in 1966 but began his radio career in Whanganui. Who was he?

8. Which Gonville church building is 100 years old this year?

9. Name the couple awarded the prestigious Pingao and Toheroa Trophy award at the annual Coastal Restoration Trust of NZ conference.

10. Which fast-food chain will open a store in Whanganui in June?

Quiz Answers

1. Royal Enfield.

2. Taihape. It was built in 1917.

3. 2005.

4. The O’Hara family. Those at the reunion descended from Emily and William O’Hara, both born in Whanganui in 1893, who raised 17 children.

5. In Guyton St.

6. John McMillan, of Loaders Civil.

7. Ian Magan, who died in 2019. He had four years as an announcer in Whanganui with the NZBC.

8. St Anthony’s Church.

9. Graham and Lyn Pearson, co-ordinators of the Castlecliff Coast Care Group. The award celebrates exceptional contributions by individuals to coastal restoration.

10. BurgerFuel. It will be the 62nd store in the chain.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!