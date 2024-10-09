Whanganui District quiz

6. Winstone Pulp International, which closed on October 3, operated in Ruapehu District for more or less than 40 years?
7. Eugene Topine and Brenda Ngarongo chose which unusual location on the Whanganui River for their marriage in 1997?
8. How many lakes are there in the Horizons Region - more or less than 200?
9. Whanganui apprentice builder Scott Emerson has won what event?
10. Where is the Ian McKean Pinetum?
Quiz Answers
1. James Newell who has a 46-year career in surf lifesaving.
2. The Whanganui branch of the NZ Deer Stalkers Association (formerly the Hunting and Outdoors Club Whanganui) on behalf of the Whanganui District Council.
3. They are partnering to develop a detailed restoration plan for the Whanganui River catchment.
4. The NZ Junior Dog Handler final.
5. Sam Moore.
6. More - 45 years.
7. Tieke Marae, thought to be the first marriage to take place there in more than 100 years.
8. More - over 230 lakes.
9. The Central North Island 2024 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year. He qualified for the national competition in Auckland in November.
10. On a farm at Rangiwahia. Open to the public with free entry, the pinetum has the southern hemisphere’s largest collection of conifers and pines with more than 1500 trees.
Six correct - good; 8 - very good; 10 - genius!