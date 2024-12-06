Whanganui district quiz

6. What was the original use for the heritage building on the corner of St Hill St and Taupo Quay, which is being restored for apartments?

7. According to the latest Census, which district has more people — Rangitikei or Ruapehu?

8. What was the name of the ocean-going, twin-hulled waka that called at Whanganui on a voyage around the North Island in 2015?

9. Which now-closed South Taranaki tourist destination and an American actress, dancer and singer share a name?

10. Which of these two Victoria Ave stores is older — Just Looking or Philp-Wrights Fabrics?

Quiz Answers

1. Its 12-sided shape allows for unparalleled views of the beach.

2. Charlie Meyerhoff.

3. The Small Airport Infrastructure award at the annual NZ Airports Awards.

4. Aiden and Michael Fitzgerald.

5. 1940s (1949).

6. It was built in 1896 as the Metropolitan Hotel, later it was the central police station (1954-63) and had a myriad of uses after that.

7. Rangitikei (15,663) has more people than Ruapehu (13,095).

8. Haunui.

9. Ashley Park.

10. Philp-Wrights Fabrics. It opened in 1955 and Just Looking opened in 1972.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!