Whanganui District quiz

Where is this cafe located?

1. Which Whanganui charitable organisation celebrated 80 years of service in July?

2. What is the name of the new cafe on the former site of Ambrosia Delicatessen?

3. What was given to Manjot Singh when he took over The Citadel cafe?

4. Which town shares the name of a railway station in Edinburgh and a series of novels by Sir Walter Scott?

5. What game has been created at Bason Botanic Garden by the Whanganui Rotary Club?