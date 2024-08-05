Whanganui District quiz

6. What is Antony Nobbs’ role in Whanganui?
7. Who has taken over from Christina Emery as Pride Whanganui’s manager?
8. Why is Horizons Regional Council holding a survey of Whanganui bus patrons?
9. Name the coffee cart owner who has developed a coffee brand that acknowledges a small town and a tragedy on the Whanganui River.
10. Where do you find the Divine Cafe?
Quiz Answers
1. Hearing Whanganui.
2. Aunty’s. It is being run by the mental health and addiction service Whanganui Balance Aotearoa.
3. A ceremonial plate that passes from cafe owner to owner.
4. Waverley.
5. Snakes and Ladders on a large outdoor concrete pad.
6. Manager of the City Mission.
7. Zen Mann.
8. It wants to know whether patrons want music on buses and if so what kind.
9. Paul Harris of the Village Snob. “Ngaporo Derelict - Unforgettable Coffee” remembers the town of Ohura and the capsize of the riverboat Ohura in the Ngaporo Rapid in 1940 with the loss of three lives.
10. At Summerset Retirement Village.
Six correct - good; 8 - very good; 10 - genius!