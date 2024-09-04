Advertisement
Whanganui District numbers quiz

By David Scoullar
How many steps are there to the top of Durie Hill?

1. The Taihape ward of the Rangitikei District Council elects how many of the 11 district councillors?

2. Pacific Helmets has been making helmets for many years so what decade did it become compulsory to wear a cycle helmet?

3. How many steps are there up from the bottom of Durie Hill to the top – more or less than 200?

4. How many trees are listed as protected by the Whanganui District Council – under or over 100?

5. How old was Mark Wickham when he used around 400 boulders to make a sign on a hillside upriver from the Aramoana lookout reading Welcome to the Whanganui River?

6. Of the 23 editors the Chronicle has had since 1856, how many have been women?

7. What was the body count in the fight between British troops and Māori at Nukumaru on January 25, 1865?

8. How many times in a row has Border won the Whanganui Premier Club rugby title?

9. Robin Hood officiated at how many Olympic Games in diving?

10. Prolific Waverley writer Laraine Sole has written how many books — more or less than 30?

Quiz Answers

1. Three.

2. 1990s (1994).

3. Less – 193 steps. It’s another 176 steps to the top of the memorial tower.

4. Over – 121.

5. Twelve.

6. One – Kirsty McNichol.

7. Thirteen British troops were killed. The British found 10 Māori dead after the engagement but a Māori account suggested that 23 were killed.

8. Five.

9. Seven.

10. More – 36 books.

Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius!

