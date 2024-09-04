Whanganui District numbers quiz

How many steps are there to the top of Durie Hill?

1. The Taihape ward of the Rangitikei District Council elects how many of the 11 district councillors?

2. Pacific Helmets has been making helmets for many years so what decade did it become compulsory to wear a cycle helmet?

3. How many steps are there up from the bottom of Durie Hill to the top – more or less than 200?

4. How many trees are listed as protected by the Whanganui District Council – under or over 100?

5. How old was Mark Wickham when he used around 400 boulders to make a sign on a hillside upriver from the Aramoana lookout reading Welcome to the Whanganui River?