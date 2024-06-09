Whanganui district churches quiz

What promotion has Bishop Justin Duckworth received?

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Two churches in Whanganui share what name with about 75 churches in NZ?

2. In 1989, what Whanganui church hall, a venue for popular public dances, was demolished?

3. The Presbyterian church at Turakina is dedicated to which saint?

4. What role does newcomer the Rev Dr Sarah Harris have at Collegiate School?

5. Why did Whanganui priest Father Craig Butler go to Rome in April?

6. Which former Whanganui church hosted its first community event in May?

7. In what Whanganui suburb is St Luke’s Church?

8. The nuns attached to St Anthony’s Parish in Gonville belong to what order?

9. What promotion did Justin Duckworth, the Whanganui-based Anglican Bishop of Wellington, recently receive?

10. Name the former St Barnabas Church vicar who has returned to live in Whanganui.

Quiz Answers

1. St Mary’s — City and Upokongaro.

2. St Joseph’s.

3. St Andrew.

4. She is the chaplain, replacing the Rev Sue Paton who has moved to Wellington.

5. He represented NZ at a meeting of parish priests as part of the Catholic Church’s Synod on Synodality.

6. St Laurence’s Church now St Laurence’s Chapel in Aramoho.

7. Castlecliff.

8. Dominicans.

9. He was elevated to archbishop, but remains in Whanganui.

10. The Rev Alex Czerwonka. He was vicar at St Barnabas from 1993 to 2003.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!