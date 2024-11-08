Advertisement
Whanganui district arts quiz

By David Scoullar
2 mins to read
Who is the noted potter on a residency at this Whanganui gallery?

1. Who is the noted potter who is on a three-month residency at the A Gallery in Glasgow St, Whanganui?

2. Which Whanganui building has been described as “one of the toughest expressions of brutalism in Aotearoa NZ”?

3. Who carved the pou Tāne Mahuta, which has been restored and was returned to the Whanganui River Rd in October?

4. Who was the project director for the Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment?

5. This year marks 100 years since the birth of which famous NZ author who once lived in Whanganui?

6. Who is the art teacher named by Community Education as its Tutor of the Year?

7. One of the two Olivers in Whanganui Amdram’s recent production of Oliver! really is called Oliver – true or false?

8. Where do you find NZ’s largest and most diverse ceramic display?

9. This Whanganui teacher, artist and potter turned 100 in September.

10. Martin Edmond has written the biography of which significant Whanganui building?

Quiz Answers

1. Richard Parker.

2. The departmental building at 133 Wicksteed St, built in 1981.

3. Rua Cribb in the 1990s.

4. Gaye Batty.

5. Janet Frame.

6. Esther Topfer.

7. True – Oliver Smith.

8. At Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics in Whanganui.

9. Kit Seator.

10. Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius!

