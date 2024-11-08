Whanganui district arts quiz

Who is the noted potter on a residency at this Whanganui gallery?

1. Who is the noted potter who is on a three-month residency at the A Gallery in Glasgow St, Whanganui?

2. Which Whanganui building has been described as “one of the toughest expressions of brutalism in Aotearoa NZ”?

3. Who carved the pou Tāne Mahuta, which has been restored and was returned to the Whanganui River Rd in October?

4. Who was the project director for the Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment?

5. This year marks 100 years since the birth of which famous NZ author who once lived in Whanganui?