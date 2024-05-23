Whanganui District Arts quiz

What do Repertory members want done with their theatre?

23 May, 2024 03:54 AM 2 mins to read

What do Repertory members want done with their theatre?

1. A film festival about to start in Whanganui will showcase productions from what country?

2. Who is Tylee Cottage’s new artist-in-residence?

3. What event 100 years ago has prompted a Whanganui Heritage Festival in October?

4. Who is currently calling for entries for a poetry competition?

5. Noted Whanganui singer Linden Loader will be a soloist at what event on June 22?

6. Whanganui newcomer Brent Clough, a radio producer, presenter and DJ, champions what type of music?

7. Name Whanganui’s oldest established dance school.

8. The Performance Choir of Whanganui Collegiate will take part in what event in July?

9. Whanganui District Council wants to demolish the Repertory Theatre, but what do members want?

10. What band will represent Whanganui at the Big Band Bash in Palmerston North on Sunday, June 2?

Quiz answers

1. France. The festival at the Embassy runs from May 30 to June 12.

2. Multi-disciplinary artist Jade Townsend.

3. The festival will mark 100 years since Whanganui was declared a city.

4. The Guyton Group Trust. Original poems can be submitted by July 31. The winning entries will become part of the Guyton St poetry trail.

5. A Schola Sacra Choir concert performance in Christ Church Anglican Church.

6. Reggae.

7. The Shirley McDouall School of Dance, founded 67 years ago.

8. The World Choir Games in Auckland.

9. They want to buy the theatre from the council and take on much-needed repairs.

10. The Whanganui Jazz Orchestra.

Six correct - good; eight - very good; 10 - genius!