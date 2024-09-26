Whanganui District Arts quiz

6. What is the topic of ex-Whanganui man David Young’s latest book?
7. Who were the dancers who recently added colour to Whanganui’s Saturday market?
8. Where do you find Aotea Utanganui — Museum of South Taranaki?
9. UK-based stage and screen actor James Laurenson, who died in April 2024 aged 84, was born in which Whanganui district town?
10. Who has won the 2024 Rick Rudd Foundation’s Emerging Practitioner in Clay Award?
Quiz Answers
1. Edith Collier. The book is Edith Collier: Early NZ Modernist.
2. Nearly 70. They will be exhibited in the Whanganui Arts Centre from October 5 to 12.
3. The Alexander Museum. Built in 1928, it was paid for by a bequest from Miss Elizabeth Alexander. The first museum building is now the Savage Club Hall.
4. Mark Frampton.
5. Whanganui High School.
6. A conservation history of Forest and Bird 1923-2023, co-written with Naomi Arnold.
7. Morris dancers from around the North Island.
8. Pātea.
9. Marton. He appeared in numerous Shakespearian productions and TV shows and on BBC radio.
10. Helen Bakker, of Auckland.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!