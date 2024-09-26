Whanganui District Arts quiz

What is the Whanganui Regional Museum’s original name?

1. Name the accomplished Whanganui artist who is the subject of a new book.

2. In a region-wide project, how many churches have Whanganui Camera Club members photographed?

3. What was the Whanganui Regional Museum’s original name?

4. Who is the man behind the murder mysteries scheduled for Bushy Park this month and December?

5. NCEA art portfolios of students from what school have been displayed at Space Studio and Gallery?