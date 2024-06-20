Whanganui District Arts quiz

Sophie Toyne.

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. What special shrub is being marketed by the Friends of the Sarjeant Galley?

2. Which instrument does Bryn Morgan, selected for the 2024 NZ Secondary Schools’ Symphony Orchestra, play?

3. What did Whanganui 14-year-old Sophie Toyne win at the Gold Guitar Awards in Gore?

4. Name the Whanganui man who won the Mountain Film and Book Festival Heritage Award.

5. Who is the Marton student who has been selected to take part in this year’s NZ Society of Authors’ Youth Mentorship Programme?

6. Who was the overall winning group and recipient of the Chamber Music Whanganui Prize at the Whanganui Schools Chamber Music Contest?

7. Who is the man behind the new boutique record label, Nixon Street Recordings?

8. Name the new musical director of the Whanganui Lyric Singers.

9. What award did Whanganui’s Leonie Sharp win at the NZ Art Show in Wellington?

10. Which Whanganui garden guru launches a new book in July?

Quiz Answers

1. The Sarjeant Rose which was bred by Bob Matthews and named for the Sarjeant Gallery in its reopening year.

2. Trombone.

3. The overall intermediate section award and the vocal solo and gospel duet categories.

4. Des Bovey for his book Tongariro National Park: An Artist’s Field Guide.

5. Siti Nur Alna Binti Mohd Nazlee.

6. No Strings Attached from Whanganui High School.

7. Whanganui newcomer Brian Baker.

8. William Pati.

9. The People’s Choice Award for her mixed-media work Sacred Peaks.

10. Phil Thomsen. The Practical Kiwi Gardener is his second book.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!