Cruz Webb of Huntley School joins a skills session on the Whanganui Velodrome.

Have a go – three days of cycling events from this weekend

There is no excuse for not getting on a bike in Whanganui from October 12 to 14, with three different events on offer. All comers are welcome on Saturday, para-cycling is on Sunday and the youth track cycling programme starts on Monday.

Leon Perry of Whanganui High School tackles the Velodrome.

Whanganui Cycling Club invites riders aged 10 years and over to “Have A Go!” over three weekends at the Velodrome, starting on Saturday, October 14, from 10am to 12 noon, then on October 19 and October 26. Entry is free and some bikes will be available, but riders can bring their own – any bike is suitable. Bring a helmet and covered shoes.

Organised activities, a BBQ and refreshments are on offer. This is an opportunity to have a go on the Velodrome, subject to the weather.