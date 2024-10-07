Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui cycling events cater for all comers

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek·Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Cruz Webb of Huntley School joins a skills session on the Whanganui Velodrome.

Cruz Webb of Huntley School joins a skills session on the Whanganui Velodrome.

Have a go – three days of cycling events from this weekend

There is no excuse for not getting on a bike in Whanganui from October 12 to 14, with three different events on offer. All comers are welcome on Saturday, para-cycling is on Sunday and the youth track cycling programme starts on Monday.

Leon Perry of Whanganui High School tackles the Velodrome.
Leon Perry of Whanganui High School tackles the Velodrome.

Whanganui Cycling Club invites riders aged 10 years and over to “Have A Go!” over three weekends at the Velodrome, starting on Saturday, October 14, from 10am to 12 noon, then on October 19 and October 26. Entry is free and some bikes will be available, but riders can bring their own – any bike is suitable. Bring a helmet and covered shoes.

Organised activities, a BBQ and refreshments are on offer. This is an opportunity to have a go on the Velodrome, subject to the weather.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re pretty excited that this is the first season where we’re going to be having a full season with the new surface at the Velodrome,” said cycling club president Marty Hewson.

Para-cycling

On Sunday, October 13, people with disabilities can try out adaptive bikes and bring along friends and family. They must pre-register to attend through Sport Whanganui: sarahc@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Oliver Brock (home school) lining up on the fence with Emily McFadyen (Whanganui Intermediate School) behind.
Oliver Brock (home school) lining up on the fence with Emily McFadyen (Whanganui Intermediate School) behind.

Sport Whanganui, Para Olympics New Zealand and Whanganui Cycling Club invite people to try para-cycling.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Term 4 Youth Track Cycling Programme

From Monday, October 14, either 4–5pm or 5–6pm, there will be an introduction to track cycling by Wanganui Cycling Club volunteers Cath and Dayle Cheatley, continuing weekly through to December 16 – although with no sessions on October 28 or November 11. Be prepared to have a lot of fun.

Amelia Wood (Nga Tawa) being supported by Olympic silver medallist Emily Shearman.
Amelia Wood (Nga Tawa) being supported by Olympic silver medallist Emily Shearman.

No experience is necessary and bikes will be provided. A good level of fitness and a great attitude are essential. Participants will need to pre-register, the cost is $5 per session.

■ Experienced club members will be there to supervise as safety is paramount. Contact Cath Cheatley: cath@cyclesport.co.nz

Entry is also now open for the 2025 Downer New Zealand Masters Games which offers various cycling events, including a road time trial, hill climb, road race, track cycling, cyclocross and mountain biking. Anyone wanting to find out more or enter can go to www.nzmg.com. Get in quick for early bird entry fees – $75 or $65 for Whanganui locals, excluding sports fees – until October 31.




Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek